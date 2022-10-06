Daisy May Cooper says people told her she ‘wasn’t funny any more’ after weight loss

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daisy May Cooper has said that people told her she “wasn’t funny any more” after losing weight.

The This Country star and co-creator is currently appearing in BBC series Am I Being Unreasonable?, which she also wrote.

In a new interview, Cooper said that she’d lost weight because she was “unhappy” with her health, but found herself receiving unexpected messages afterwards.

“I’m so for body positivity but when I was at my biggest I was at my most miserable and I had a massive food addiction,” she said. “I wasn’t healthy. I couldn’t breathe when I was walking up the stairs. I was so unhappy.

“I’ve had some messages like, ‘Well, now you’ve lost the weight you’re not funny any more.’ What the f***? Why do women have to be f***ing fat to be funny? That makes me so angry.”

The Never Mind the Buzzcocks panellist added: “I champion anybody. I think everybody should be happy with their body. But I wasn’t.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cooper said that a differing sense of humour from her ex-husband, with whom she shares two young children, had played a part in their 2021 divorce.

“I was with a man, as wonderful as he is, who didn’t find This Country funny. It wasn’t his sense of humour,” she said.

“It’s like, how can I possibly be with a man who doesn’t find my comedy funny? That’s f***ing mad! And he deserves better than me because he has things he needs that I can’t give him.”

Cooper wrote This Country with her brother Charlie about their lives growing up in the Cotswolds.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of Am I Being Unreasonable? here.