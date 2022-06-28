Tributes to Dame Deborah James have started to pour in as her family announced her death at the age of 40.

James was the presenter of BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C. After her initial diagnosis in 2016, James received a terminal prognosis of her bowel cancer earlier this year.

During her final weeks, she managed to raise millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease. She was awarded the damehood by the Queen last month, days before moving into hospice care.

Following the news of her death on Tuesday (28 June), fans and public figures have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond wrote to her followers: “Such sad news,” she said. “RIP Dame Deborah James! Condolences to her family.”

ITV News anchor Charlene White wrote on Twitter: “Cancer’s rubbish. Being a kid who loses a parent to cancer’s rubbish. Being a kid watching a parent fade away cos of cancer is rubbish.

“In the midst of all that Dame Deborah educated millions about cancer’s reality. I’m honoured to have shared the fight with her. Debs, thank-you.

Dame Deborah James (Contour)

“Such a wonderful woman who made such a difference,” wrote journalist Lucrezia Millarini.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix tweeted: “Deborah James passed away. Poor thing. RIP.”

Meanwhile, Rylan simply shared the words “Deborah James” with a heart emoji.

Influencer Grace Victory shared a message for the cancer campaigner, reading: “Dame Deborah James, your legacy will live on. Rest easy.”

Dame Deborah James is survived by her husband Sebastian Bowen and their two children.