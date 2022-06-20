Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian has paid tribute to Hugh Grant and Elton John on Father’s Day, two years after the death of his father.

The 20-year-old model is the child of actor Elizabeth and the late businessman Steve Bing, who died by suicide in June 2020.

While Damian and Bing never had a close relationship, with the US entrepreneur originally denying he was Damian’s father until a paternity test proved otherwise, the model still shared a message of love to his parent on Sunday (19 June).

“Happy Fathers’ Day to my beautiful Dad and some favourite men in my life!” he wrote. “So much love to all.”

The photos showed Damian throughout his life alongside Elton John and his husband David Furnish, as well as the fashion designer Patrick Cox.

Also included were pictures of Damian with his mother’s ex-husband Arun Nayar, who she was married to from 2007 to 2011, and her former partners Hugh Grant and the late Shane Warne.

“And we love you!!” Furnish commented on the post, while Cox wrote: “Awww. Thanks for including me D Man. Love you too.”

When Warne died earlier this year, Damian called the cricketer “a father figure to me for most of my formative years” and “truly one the best men I’ve ever known”.

Last year, Elizabeth defended her son after a court made the “callous” decision to cut him out of his grandfather’s trust. He is expected to have lost out on £180m as a result of the ruling.