Damian Lewis speaks out on shock exit from Billions

Damian Lewis has broken his silence following his shock exit from Billions after five seasons.

The actor, who plays cutthroat venture capitalist, Bobby Axelrod, on the critically acclaimed show, took to Twitter to address his fans.

“A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I’ve worked with. I’ll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love,” the former Homeland star wrote.

He also thanked series creators, Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

Koppelman, in turn, thanked Lewis for his work: “What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great Damian Lewis. David Levien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us.”

Billions has also been confirmed for a sixth season which is expected to premiere 23 January 2022.

The rest of the main cast such as Paul Giamatti and Maggie Siff are returning.

Lewis’ exit from the show comes several months after the death of his wife, fellow actor Helen McCrory, from cancer.

At the time, Lewis said he was “heartbroken” and paid tribute to her by calling her “mighty” and “beautiful”. The couple shared two children, aged 14 and 13.