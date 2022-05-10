Dan Walker has sent a message of concern to his followers in regards to his social media presence.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, who is leaving the show for Channel 5’s 5 News next week, posted a video addressing the rise in copycat accounts pretending to be him.

He explained that these fake accounts have been messaging his fans, requesting they send over money.

In the video, shared on his Twitter and Instagram pages, Walker said: “Hello, just a quick note because in the last few days, I’ve got quite a few messages from people saying they’ve been getting messages from people who are claiming to be me on social media.

“I haven’t been doing any of that by the way, your honour. Importantly though, I don’t have a private account, so this is it.

“I wouldn’t be sending you any private or direct messages asking you for information or for money or to give you a number to ring to speak to my PA. That is just not happening.”

He captioned the clip with: “Just a little video in response to a number of messages I’ve been getting. The only contact I will ever give out is the email in my bio. Have a good one.”

Dan Walker shared a message of concern on his social media accounts (Instagram)

Walker’s fans thanked the presenter for warning them against the scammers. Many replied saying they had actually received friend requests from a private account claiming to be Walker.

The host, who appeared on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, has been a fixture on the BBC’s flagship breakfast show since 2016.

He will be taking over 5 News from Dr Sian Williams, who announced her departure in April 2021.

In a congratulatory message to Walker on Twitter, she wrote: “I know what it’s like to move from the @BBCBreakfast sofa to @channel5_tv and you will love it”.