Dan Walker has shared an update with his fans following his bike crash, saying that his helmet “saved his life”.

The TV presenter was hit by a car while cycling on Monday (20 February). He shared a picture of his bloodied face and told his followers that he was being treated by medical professionals.

Later that day, he confirmed that he was recovering at home.

Noting that he was “blown away” by the messages of support he’d received, the 5 News anchor shared an additional picture of his injured face with a thumbs-up.

“Just got home from hospital. Battered and bruised but – amazingly – nothing broken,” his caption reads.

“Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics and police around me.”

He went on to namecheck some of the hospital staff that helped him in his time of need, before expressing his gratitude for the NHS and his helmet.

“The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so – if you’re on a bike – get one on your head. Smashed my watch & phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here.”

Walker added an extra tweet to his message, further noting his appreciation for his bike helmet despite it being a “contentious issue” for some.

“I’m just happy mine worked today and the police officer at the scene called me this afternoon and said I would not be here now if I wasn’t wearing one,” he said.

Walker’s followers have chimed in with support and well wishes.

Carol Vorderman reacted with a shocked face emoji and the message: “Sending get better soon plasters.”

Chris Kamara wrote: “Wow, glad you are ok-ish Dan!”, while Eamonn Holmes replied: “Blimey, that's going to be some make up job mate! But by the grace of God delighted that you are still with us.”

In December, Walker said that he first began cycling as “an eco thing” and was enjoying his time on the roads.