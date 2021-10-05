ITV is slowly but surely rolling out the names of next year’s Dancing on Ice stars.

While the hit reality series will not be returning to screens until early next year, the broadcaster has already got the ball rolling with its contestant announcements.

On Tuesday (5 October), the broadcaster announced three more names of stars who will be taking part in the 2022 series.

Reality star Liberty Poole – who gained fame earlier this summer as a fan-favourite contestant on Love Island – has signed on to compete in the programme.

Speaking about her forthcoming appearance, Poole said: “I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can’t do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything so I’m really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can.”

Former rugby player Ben Foden will also be participating, stating that he is excited at the prospect of “learning a new sport and a new skill”.

Foden said that he used to skate as a child and attend ice discos when he was 15 years old.

Regan Gascoigne, the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne, is also due to compete on the ITV series.

The 25-year-old is a singer and dancer.

“Obviously I dance and love dancing but it’s the skill of this,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!”

Poole, Foden and Gascoigne join the three contestants to have previously been announced. These are Paralympic medalist Stef Reid MBE, Happy Mondays star Bez, and Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor who was the first to be revealed on Monday (4 October).

There are still six more stars to be announced.

See the full list of contestants below (updated as they are announced)

Liberty Poole

Ben Foden

Regan Gascoigne

Stef Reid

Bez (Mark Berry)

Sally Dynevor