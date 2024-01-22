Adele Roberts announces mother’s death hours after emotional Dancing on Ice debut

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele Roberts has announced the death of her mother, hours after her on-screen debut on Dancing on Ice.

The former BBC Radio 1 broadcaster is competing in the current series of ITV’s long-running ice-dancing competition, which is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

On Sunday (21 January), Roberts, 44, and professional skater partner Mark Hanretty performed a routine to “Clearly” by Grace VanderWaal and received a score of 27.5, the highest mark of the series so far.

After the show, Roberts shared a photo showing her and her mother smiling as they held her ice-skating boots.

In the caption, Roberts wrote: “Tonight’s performance was dedicated to the memory of my beautiful Mum, Jackie Roberts. 01.09.62 - 04.01.24.”

Though her mother died on 4 January, Roberts went on to explain that she’d chosen to keep the news private until she’d performed for the first time – after which she was visibly emotional.

“I didn’t want to say anything until I’d managed to get through our routine tonight,” she continued. “So apologies if it seemed I was overly emotional. My heart is broken and I miss my mum so much.

“Saying goodbye to her this week was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. My mum got to see the start of our routine… and tonight I wanted to finish it in her honour.”

Roberts added to her message by showing gratitude for those who have been encouraging, including Hanretty and the Dancing on Ice team.

“Thank you to every single person who has supported us so far. We are absolutely blown away by your encouragement and kindness. Mark and I are truly grateful and we promise to keep trying our best and give it 100 per cent.

Adele Roberts and professional partner Mark Hanretty on Dancing on Ice (ITV / screengrab)

“And to my biggest supporter from day one – my incredible mum. Goodnight my love. I shall think of you and miss you every day of my life. Forever my hero. Until we meet again.”

In response to the post, several friends and fans have left messages of support for Roberts.

Her girlfriend, actor Kate Holderness, wrote: “She was with you tonight my love, you had angel wings. I have never seen strength like you have shown this week.”

Another supporter includes Roberts’s former Radio 1 colleague Vick Hope, who added: “So so sorry for your loss Adele. Sending so much love to you.”

After performing her routine on ice, Roberts shared how much the moment meant to her with hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

“What an absolute dream, it feels like I’m in the telly!” she said.

“It’s incredible, I can’t believe it’s happening to me. Everything that I’ve been through, it was worth it for this moment.”

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday at 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.