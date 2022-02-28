Dancing on Ice’s Connor Ball gets stitches after fall during live show: ‘The blade went into my leg’
Musician kept skating until the end of the song with his trousers ripped and leg bleeding.
Connor Ball was left needing stitches after cutting his leg open during a nasty fall on Dancing on Ice.
The Vamps musician is currently competing on the ITV reality series, with Sunday (27 February) night’s show seeing the remaining contestants incorporate props into their routine.
Dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean and skating to George Ezra’s “Paradise”, Ball danced alongside partner Alexandra Schauman while using buckets and mops as props.
Half way through the performance, however, Ball slipped while lifting Schauman, with his partner trying to steady him as he winced in pain.
Ball kept skating until the end of the song with his trousers ripped and leg bleeding.
When asked if he was OK by host Phillip Schofield, the bassist responded: “I don’t want to look what’s going on there right now… I’ll check after. The blade went into my leg, so I don’t know if something’s cut up.”
Ball was voted through to next week’s show and took to Twitter to update fans on his health as he thanked them for keeping in the competition.
“Guys im okay, currently getting my leg stitched up but thank you so so so much for voting me through once again, you guys are actually incredible i’m too lucky honestly,” he tweeted.
Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor was eliminated during Sunday night’s skate-off.
Dancing on Ice continues Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV.
