Dancing on Ice viewers have shared their delight after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made a reference to Love Island during her first routine.

The ITV2 reality star, who won the summer 2022 series of the dating programme, is a competitor on the ice skating show.

For her first performance with professional partner Brendyn Hatfield on Sunday (15 January), Ekin-Su gave a dance soundtracked by the Britney Spears hit, “Toxic”.

At one memorable moment in the routine, Ekin-Su crawled on the ground towards the camera, in a moment that resembled her antics on the Love Island terrace last summer, where she crawled behind a wall to avoid being seen in a romantic tryst with fellow castmate, Jay Younger.

This reference entertained several viewers at home, who then turned to social media to share their feelings.

“Obsessed with Ekin Su recreating this skating to ‘Toxic’,” a viewer tweeted.

“Ekin Su’s dancing on ice performance. Too iconic,” reads another comment, while a different fan added: “She did the terrace crawl!”

After the judges’ vote, Ekin-Su and Brendyn received a score of 21.5 out of a possible 40.

However, the pair found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard at the end of the programme, and will compete in the skate-off against the celebrity that receives the fewest votes next week.

“Erm why is Ekin in the skate-off may I ask?” reads one comment, while another asks: “This show is rigged, why is Ekin in the skate-off?”

Ekin-Su recreates her Love Island crawl on Dancing on Ice (ITV)

One suggested that a rocky start may lead to later success once again, noting: “At the start Ekin was in the bottom on Love Island and then went on to win the show by a landslide. She’ll go far with Dancing on Ice too.”

Ekin-Su’s partner Davide Sanclimenti was supporting her in the studio audience and appeared to be visibly disappointed at her final score.

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV1 on Sunday 22 January at 6.30pm. Love Island returns for a winter edition on Monday 16 January.