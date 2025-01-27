‘Gutted’ Dancing on Ice star bursts into tears after being eliminated from ITV series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ferne McCann broke down in tears after becoming the second celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s season of Dancing on Ice.

The former The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star, 34, performed a Trolls-themed routine to “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire with her professional skating partner Brendyn Hatfield.

McCann and Hatfield scored 28 points for the choreography, based on the Dreamworks musical animation, which included a move in which the reality star sat down in a chair position while skating.

Many Dancing on Ice fans presumed there would be no elimination in week three as comedian Josh Jones withdrew from the competition after sustaining an injury in rehearsals on Sunday (26 January).

However, presenter Holly Willoughby confirmed a contestant would still be axed from the series despite Jones’ withdrawal.

“Tonight, there are no second chances,” she said. “The lowest placed couple will go straight out [of] the competition with no skate-off to save them.”

When it was revealed McCann would be leaving the competition, the TOWIE star tearfully said: “So gutted, but it is what it is. It’s been amazing. Thank you so so much. It’s just been brilliant. So fantastic.”

The reality star’s partner added: “We’ve had just the best time skating together and learning and growing, and she had so much more in her.”

McCann was far from the bottom of the leaderboard, with EastEnders star Charlie Brooks, sitting below her with 27 points for her Ghost-themed routine and Olympic rower Steve Redgrave securing just 20 points.

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their dissatisfaction over McCann’s “unfair” elimination with no skate off, despite being middle of the leaderboard.

“It’s a stupid and unfair idea not to have a skate off,” one person complained. “I don’t know who thought of it.”

Meanwhile, another viewer added: “Hate there’s no skate off. Makes it just a popularity contest and not much about skill. Shame.”

Another baffled fan wrote: “Don’t understand dropping the skate off - it’s madness. Ferne didn’t deserve to go at all!”

Dancing on Ice announced Josh Jones had withdrawn from the competition in a statement released on the show’s social media accounts on Sunday night – just hours before the live show was due to air.

“Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from Dancing on Ice,” it read.

“Josh and Tippy’s partnership will be greatly missed. We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well with his recovery.”