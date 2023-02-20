Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dancing on Ice presenter Phillip Schofield addressed Joey Essex’s “awkward” kiss attempt with Vanessa Bauer during the show.

Schofield and Holly Willoughby returned to present Sunday night’s (19 February) episode of the figure skating competition.

During the episode, Essex and his professional partner Bauer performed a routine to the High School Musical hit “Breaking Free” for Movie Week.

The Only Way is Essex star dressed as Zac Efron’s Troy, while Bauer played the part of Vanessa Hudgens’s Gabriella.

At the end of the performance, however, Essex appeared to try to kiss Bauer live on TV with the professional skater pulling away from him.

Viewers at home noted the “uncomfortable” moment, stating that it had them “cringing” .

“How awkward. He tried to kiss her,” said one person. “She pulled away lol.”

Another added: “Joey attempting to kiss Vanessa was very cringe.”

Schofield also made note of the interaction, telling the pair: “Nearly a little peck at the end there.”

Essex replied: “Nearly. Our first kiss on live TV.”

The moment comes amid rumours that the pair are dating. The pair ended up scoring a total of 32.5 out of a possible 40 points.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.