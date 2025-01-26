Dancing on Ice contestant quits series for good hours before live show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dancing on Ice has lost one of its contestants just hours before its live show.

Comedian Josh Jones has had to leave the ITV series for good, following an injury he sustained during rehearsals.

The 32-year-old was due to perform in the third episode of the skating show on Sunday (26 January), but will leave the competition early alongside his skating partner Tippy Packard. This is a second year of bad luck for Packard, who was forced to leave the 2024 series due to an injury.

A message on the official Dancing On Ice Instagram page said on Sunday: “Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from Dancing on Ice.

“Josh and Tippy’s partnership will be greatly missed. We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well with his recovery.”

The comedian is known for his appearances on series such as Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club and 8 Out of 10 Cats, and has hosted the BBC Three competition Fast Food Face-Off.

The Mancunian isn’t only known for his on-screen work. He also presents the historical-gossip podcast Dead Drama and, alongside Morgan Rees, co-hosts the comedy podcast Chatting With Cherubs.

The comic, who’s previously been nominated for best newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, has also appeared on Channel 4’s Married At First Sight: Unveiled; Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled on Dave; BBC Two’s The Apprentice spin-off programme The Apprentice: You’re Fired; and Comedy Central’s Undeniable.

His first skate on Dancing On Ice was a dramatic and goofy performance to the Scissor Sisters hit “I Don’t Feel Like Dancing”. It failed to impress judges Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and landed him in the bottom two.

However, he beat soap star Chelsee Healey, who was the first celebrity to be voted off the 2025 series.

Meet the full lineup for the 2025 series here, which also includes Traitors star Mollie Pearce and Anton Ferdinand, brother of Rio.

Additional reporting by Press Association