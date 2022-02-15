Dancing on Ice: Vanessa Bauer withdraws from this weekend’s show due to Covid
Partner Brendan Cole will dance instead with Brendyn Hatfield
Vanessa Bauer has pulled out of the next episode of Dancing On Ice after contracting Covid-19.
The figure skater was tipped to reach the final alongside her partner, Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole.
Cole is now scheduled to perform with Brendyn Hatfield, who was previously partnered with Rachel Stevens, for the forthcoming episode instead.
In a statement, a Dancing on Ice spokesperson confirmed: “Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.
“We look forward to Vanessa returning to the competition soon.”
Cole and Hatfield will perform this Sunday to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ “Beggin’”.
The series has confirmed that Bauer will return to the competition once her isolation period is over.
"I’m disappointed that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to perform with Brendan for Musicals Week,” said Bauer. “But I am excited that Brendan gets to skate and challenge himself with an incredible fellow pro and friend in Brendyn.
“I have no doubt they will absolutely smash this Sunday.”
Cole, meanwhile, said he was “absolutely gutted” for his partner to be missing out.
"I know she would have put together another fantastic routine,” he added. “However, and with Vanessa’s blessing I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to create something fantastic for Musicals Week with Brendyn.”
Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV and ITV Hub.
