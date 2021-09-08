Mel C from the Spice Girls has joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars.

The US competition series announced its full season 30 cast on Wednesday.

Mel C – whose full name is Melanie Jayne Chisholm – is one of 15 contestants who will participate in the forthcoming series. In accordance with the show’s format, she will be paired with a professional dancer for her performances.

Other contestants in the new season include former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor Matt James, TV host and author Amanda Kloots, singer Jojo Siwa, and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, whose parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both served time in prison after taking pleas in the college admission scandal, will also participate.

Also featured are Olympian gymnast Suni Lee, NBA star Iman Shumpert, country singer Jimmie Allen, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, WWE wrestler The Miz, and actors Martin Kove and Melora Hardin.

Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars will begin airing on 20 September in the US on the ABC network.