Christine Chiu is one of the 15 celebrities who will compete on season 30 of Dancing With The Stars.

Chiu stars in Netflix’s reality series Bling Empire, which the streaming platform has described as “[following] a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles”.

A graduate of Pepperdine University with a degree in international business and philosophy, Chiu is the co-owner and founder of a plastic surgery centre in Los Angeles with her husband, Dr Gabriel Chiu.

She has worked as a chief creative officer, brand developer, spokesperson, and beauty expert.

Prior to developing a career in the field of cosmetic surgery, Chiu worked in marketing and public relations for more than a decade.

Christine Chiu attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on 17 May 2021 in Los Angeles (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She and her husband live in Beverly Hills and Malibu, California.

In May this year, Chiu opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her persona on Bling Empire, telling the magazine: “The ostentatious display of fashion, that’s not who I normally am. I mean, I don’t walk around town in high jewelry and couture. I’m in sweats and UGGs, which I’m addicted to.

“But I knew it was a necessary component to make the show a hit. So I was willing to take that bullet and to kind of participate in the overly showy side of me.”