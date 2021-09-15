Cody Rigsby, a Peloton instructor and fitness star, is among the 15 contestants who will face off on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Rigsby, a former professional dancer, is one of the most popular and best-known instructors on the exercise platform.

Peloton is a service through which users can remotely participate in group classes thanks to an exercise bike equipped with a tablet.

The service – and instructors such as Rigsby – experienced a surge in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down most gyms and fitness studios in the US.

“I hate to say this, but someone called me the king of quarantine,” Rigsby told Vogue in a profile published in November 2020. “I was like, ‘I’ll take it.’”

The magazine captured Rigsby’s signature instructing style by describing him as “a dance party leader prone to shoulder shimmies and jazz hands”, “a storyteller”, and “a pop savant”.

Raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, Rigsby is now based in New York City.

“Now that he proudly calls NYC home–and the best city in the world–he strives to be the best version of himself while inspiring Members to be the same,” reads his profile on the Peloton website. “Cody reminds everyone in his class to push themselves, but have a good time doing it, because we all need to have a little more fun.”

As a dancer in his pre-Peloton days, Rigsby performed for Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and on Saturday Night Live, according to People. “I had so much fun doing it,” he told the magazine. "I had so much passion, but I did get to a point where I kind of hit a roadblock where I wasn't finding as much joy and I wasn't connected to purpose.”

Shortly after he was announced as a contestant on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, Rigbsy raved on his Instagram Story that his life was “complete” after meeting his fellow participant Mel C, from the Spice Girls.