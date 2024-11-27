When is Dancing with the Stars season 34 out? It’s more complicated than you think

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

While Dancing with the Stars aired its season 33 finale on Tuesday (November 26), viewers may already be wondering when they can expect the next season to premiere. But the answer to that is a bit complicated as the popular celebrity dance competition has yet to officially be renewed.

Not to worry, though, because a new edition of the hit ABC series, which saw a boom in ratings this season, typically isn’t announced until the following year. Plus, given that 2025 will mark the show’s 30th year on air, it’s likely DWTS will do something to celebrate the milestone.

If the network’s season 33 renewal of the show, which came in February of this year, is anything to go by, fans can likely expect an announcement to be made in the coming months.

In the meantime, DWTS came to a close this week after Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson took home the Mirrorball trophy. This makes Graziadei the first male Bachelor contestant to make it to the semi-finals and also marks Johnson’s first time winning on DWTS.

open image in gallery Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson took home the Mirrorball trophy ( Dancing With The Stars/Instagram )

Who will compete on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

The cast list for DWTS usually arrives weeks before the season premiere. So, it will be a solid eight months at least until the new list of contestants is revealed.

open image in gallery Dwight Howard dances a Paso Doble with his dance partner Daniella Karagach on ‘Dancing with the Stars' ( Disney )

As for the lineup of pro dancers, this changes constantly; however, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson, and Pasha Pashkov have all appeared in several consecutive seasons at this point.

Meanwhile, Witney Carson made her DWTS return this season after taking a year-long hiatus, and Ezra Sousa made his debut this fall.

Who will host and judge the series?

It’s safe to say that Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will likely return as next season’s judging panel. The latter two have been with the show since its 2005 inception.

Co-hosts and former DWTS winners Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are also likely to return to present the show. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum originally won the competition with his dance partner Witney Carson in season 19 before going on to join Tyra Banks as co-host in season 31.

Professional ballroom dancer Hough joined Ribeiro to co-host the show in 2023 following Banks’s exit.