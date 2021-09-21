Dancing with the Stars will soon return for a 30th season.

Fifteen celebrities make up the new instalment’s cast, including Mel C of the Spice Girls, singer, dancer and YouTuber JoJo Siwa, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, and Olympian Suni Lee.

The new season will begin on 20 September in the US on the ABC network. True to the show’s format, each celebrity will be paired with a professional dancer, with one couple eliminated each week.

Last year, Kaitlyn Bristowe – who was featured on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette – took home the programme’s mirror ball trophy, along with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Coming in second place were Nev Schulman, the host of MTV’s Catfish, and his pro partner Jenna Johnson.

Singer Nelly and professional dancer Daniella Karagach were third, while actor Justina Machado and her dancing partner Sasha Farber came in fourth place.

Siwa will make history in the show’s forthcoming season by competing as part of the first same-sex pairing on the competition.

The star, who identifies as queer, told an online gathering of the Television Critics Association, according to The Associated Press: “I think it breaks a wall that’s never been broken down before.

“It’s normal for a girl to dance with a guy, and I think that’s really cool, but it’s really special that now not only do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you love, but also you get to dance with who you want to dance with.”