Melora Hardin is among the 15 celebrities who will compete on season 30 of Dancing With The Stars.

The actor famously portrayed Jan Levinson, the love interest and former boss of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott on the US version of The Office.

She was featured in more than 40 episodes throughout the show’s run, from 2005 to 2013.

Hardin later starred in Transparent as Tammy Cashman, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series in 2016.

Recently, Hardin starred in The Bold Type as Jacqueline Carlyle, the editor-in-chief of the fictional Scarlet magazine. The series just wrapped up in June this year after five seasons.

Shortly after it was announced that Hardin would be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, she told On the Red Carpet of her turn on the show: “I am genuine. I’m not particularly good at spinning a whole wonderful, glossy, sparkly story around myself. I’m just going to be me.

“I hope that’s enough. I hope people can feel my genuine intention to bring joy and light into the world through everything I do.”