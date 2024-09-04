Meet the Dancing with the Stars season 33 celebrity cast

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars has officially announced its star-studded lineup of celebrity guests competing for the next Mirrorball Trophy.

The forthcoming season of ABC’s popular dance competition series – the American version of the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing – will welcome back Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero as co-hosts.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Hough’s older brother, Derek Hough, will once again make up the judging panel.

Last month, Paris 2024 sensation Stephen Nedoroscik, better known as “pommel horse guy,” became the first DWTS contestant to be revealed.

From infamous Russian fraudster Anna Delvey to Bachelor franchise alums Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, meet the star-studded celebrity cast preparing to strap on their dance shoes this fall below.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars debuts on Tuesday, September 17, and will air weekly after that, begining at 8pm ET on ABC.

Anna Delvey

open image in gallery Anna Delvey on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Ezra Sosa

Anna Delvey, the Russian-born New York City socialite who was convicted in 2019 of swindling banks and friends out of more than $250,000, is swapping the prison yard for the dance floor.

The 33-year-old con artist gained international attention in 2022 after Netflix released its miniseries Inventing Anna based on her life.

Since being released from prison in 2022, Delvey has been under house arrest.

Brooks Nader

open image in gallery Brooks Nader on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Gleb Savchencko

27-year-old supermodel Brooks Nader is best known for featuring in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit after she won the 2019 Swim Search. She later covered the magazine in 2023 and May 2024.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Nader has since gone on to work with fashion houses including YSL and Dolce & Gabbana.

Chandler Kinney

open image in gallery Chandler Kinney on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Brandon Armstrong

Actor Chandler Kinney is best known for playing Tabby Haworthe in the Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Original Sin, and Riana Murtaugh on Fox’s three-season drama Lethal Weapon.

Following her time on DWTS, the 24-year-old can next be seen in Disney+’s fourth Zombies sequel, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

Danny Amendola

open image in gallery Danny Amendola on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Witney Carson

Former NFL star Danny Amendola spent his career as a wide receiver on several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins, before retiring with the Houston Texans in 2021.

Amendola, 38, became a breakout star of the league during his time on the St Louis Rams, which led him to sign a five-year contract with the New England Patriots. With the Patriots, he became a two-time Super Bowl Champion in 2015 and 2017.

Dwight Howard

open image in gallery Dwight Howard on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Daniella Karagach

Veteran NBA player Dwight Howard, 38, is a one-time NBA champion and an eight-time NBA All-Star champion.

Howard spent his 18-year career playing as the center for the Orlando Magic, the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks. He also spent a year on the Los Angeles Lakers, playing with the late legend Kobe Bryant from 2012 to 2013.

Eric Roberts

open image in gallery Eric Roberts on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Britt Stewart

Eric Roberts has spent the last half-century starring in an array of blockbusters, independent films and TV shows, though he is perhaps best known for his roles in The Dark Knight, King of Gypsies and Runaway Train, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar nod.

Roberts, 68, is the older brother of film icon Julia Roberts and the father of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts.

Ilona Maher

open image in gallery Ilona Maher on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher is a two-time Olympian who won bronze at Paris 2024 as a member of the USA Rugby Sevens team.

During her time in Paris, she went viral for spreading messages of body positivity on social media. The 28-year-old also recently covered the September issue of Sports Illustrated and befriended retired NFL star Jason Kelce.

Jenn Tran

open image in gallery Jenn Tran ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Sasha Farber

The Bachelorette’s most recent star, Jenn Tran, is a surprise addition to the DWTS roster following her controversial season that left fans furious.

The 26-year-old physician assistant became the first Asian-American to lead the franchise. She previously appeared as a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year.

Joey Graziadei

open image in gallery Joey Graziadei on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Jenna Johnson

Months after winning the hearts of Bachelor Nation, Joey Graziadei will compete to win the hearts of DWTS viewers and judges.

The 29-year-old tennis professional first appeared on season 20 of The Bachelorette, where he placed second. He then went on to lead season 28 of The Bachelor, where he dated several women, including the latest Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, before ultimately proposing to Kelsey Anderson.

Phaedra Parks

open image in gallery Phaedra Parks on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Reality star Phaedra Parks is famous for appearing on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010 to 2017. Last month, it was announced that the attorney and businesswoman would be rejoining the RHOA cast for season 16, premiering in 2025.

Parks, 50, has also appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the four-time Emmy-nominated reality game show The Traitors as well as ABC’s police procedural Will Trent.

Reggie VelJohnson

open image in gallery Reggie VelJohnson on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Emma Slater

72-year-old Family Matters and Die Hard actor Reggie VelJohnson is the oldest contestant this season.

During a Wednesday (September 3) appearance alongside the rest of the DWTS cast on Good Morning America, VelJohnson was shown an old clip from Family Matters of his character Carl dancing in the kitchen. Asked if viewers could expect to “see a little bit of that,” he responded: “I hope so.”

Stephen Nedoroscik

open image in gallery Stephen Nedoroscik on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Rylee Arnold

Paris 2024 sensation Stephen Nedoroscik, better known as “pommel horse guy,” was the first season 33 contestant to be revealed last month.

The 25-year-old two-time bronze medalist, who became a viral meme for his meditation ritual before his pommel horse performance at the Olympics, will be the first male gymnast to compete on DWTS.

Tori Spelling

open image in gallery Tori Spelling on ‘DWTS' ( Disney )

Pro Dance Partner: Pasha Pashkov

Among her long list of credits, Tori Spelling is perhaps best known for portraying Donna Martin on Beverly Hills 90210. She has also starred in Scary Movie 2 and the seminal sitcom Saved By the Bell.

Spelling has made cameos in several TV shows, including So Notorious, Blossom, Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, as well as the hit slasher movie Scream 2.