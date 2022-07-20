Love Island viewers have praised Danica for “standing up” to Billy.

The ITV2 series aired its latest episode on Tuesday night (19 July), during which Danica and Billy – who were together in a couple – broke up.

The drama began with the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge, during which Billy chose to neither kiss nor snog Danica despite being paired up with her.

Later in the episode, Billy proceeded to tell Danica that he did not feel a spark with her despite a sexual attraction. It later came to light that Billy had told the male islanders that he and Danica had been “intimate”.

The two shared a candid conversation during which they split up. The following day, however, Danica chose to speak with Billy again about his behaviour towards her.

When Danica brought up the fact that he had revealed intimate details about their relationship to the boys, Billy said that he was “baffled” that she had “changed her tune” and told Danica to “chill”.

Danica responded that her change in attitude was because she had “slept on it”, which had “opened my eyes to see how much of a pushover I have been”.

Billy went on to tell Danica to “stop swearing” and laughed during the conversation.

Fans have praised Danica for “standing up for herself”.

“I dunno how she has done it but Danica has won me over,” said one person.

Another added: “Her tune hasn’t changed. She’s processed her emotions.”

“Danica had every right to pop off at him. Such a gross move,” said someone else.

“Men are really questioning the way Danica spoke to Billy? He told everyone he wasn’t on it before he told her but apparently, he deserved a calm tone and respect?” questioned one person.

Someone else wrote: “Danica shouting at Billy is gonna go in Love Island history.”

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Danica, Billy, Summer, and Dami are all in danger of leaving the villa after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

The decision on who stays is left up to their fellow islanders.

Elsewhere in the episode, Luca and Dami apologised to Tasha for their behaviour during a “brutal” Snog, Pie, Marry challenge.

Many viewers, however, believe that Luca and Dami were asked to apologise by Love Island producers.