Love Island 2022 is well underway, with another new bombshell heading into the villa to spice things up.

Friday (17 June) night’s episode featured an explosive fight between Davide and Ekin-Su.

The episode opened by teasing the arrival of new bombshell Danica Taylor, who will be joining the other islanders in the villa.

Danica hails from Leicester and works as a dancer. The 21-year-old has just finished studying at university and says that, after being single for a year, she’s ready to settle down.

She describes herself as an extrovert and says she isn’t afraid to step on anyone’s toes.

“I don’t really see competition,” she said. “I am a very self assured girl, I know myself, I know what I bring to the table and there are stunning girls in that Villa but I back myself.

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads and I am happy to step on a few toes.”

As for the dreaded “ick”, Danica has no time for unhygienic people. However, she said: “I am not really an icky person, I either like you or I don’t. If I like you, I just accept you for who you are.”

Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV.