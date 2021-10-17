Daniel Craig appears as surprise guest alongside Rami Malek on SNL

Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live tonight (October 17).

Craig appeared alongside his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek, who made his debut as a host on the long-running entertainment show.

Craig took part in a skit about late music icon Prince. Malek and SNL regular Keenan Thompson took part in a “Prince-off” to decide who should play the musician in a fictional biopic – directed by Get Out’s Jordan Peele.

SNL cast member Chris Redd played Peele while Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim played casting directors.

After several rounds of auditions, Thompson and Malek were the only two left and took part in a decider which involved performing the famous guitar line from Prince’s hit song, “Kiss”.

Just before the casting directors make their final decision, Craig crashes the scene as a medieval prince – not the musician.

“Is it too late to audition for the prince?” an annoyed Craig asks the panel. “It’s a horror movie. It’s about racism right? I’m here, I’m ready. Can I at least have a try?”

Thompson hands Craig his own guitar and the sketch ends with Thompson, Malek and Craig all performing a song snippet together.

Later in the show, Craig also appeared for another sketch alongside Malek and SNL regulars Cecily Strong, Aristotle Athari and Malek.

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

The hosts have been unveiled too with an eclectic line up featuring Owen Wilson – who opened the season – followed by Kim Kardashian, Malek and Jason Sudeikis.