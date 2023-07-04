Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Radcliffe has given a clear answer to speculation about him making an appearance in the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The 33-year-old actor originated the role of the student wizard in the film adaptations of JK Rowling’s children’s novels.

Having first played Harry at age 11 in 2001, Radcliffe has been associated with the character ever since.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the story would be adapted into a decade-long television series for Max, formerly known as HBO Max.

In a recent interview, Radcliffe was asked whether he is likely to return to the franchise in another role as a way to link the Harry Potter worlds.

Yet, Radcliffe doesn’t consider himself essential to future depictions of the much-loved wizarding world.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe told ComicBook.com.

Because of this presumed new take on the story, the actor will not actively pursue involvement in another version.

“So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way,” he continued. “But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Try for free

(Getty / Warner Bros)

Last month, Radcliffe gave some insight into his feelings on other actors portraying Harry – and he admitted that he’d always imagined other people stepping into his shoes, in the way that different actors have portrayed the Sherlock Holmes character.

“I think it’s like Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes,” he told Deadline.

“The people that saw Basil Rathbone play Sherlock Holmes then like ‘No one could ever do this!’ They’re gonna, though. It’ll get passed on to somebody.”

As of yet, information about the forthcoming Harry Potter series is limited, and is likely to remain this way as the Hollywood WGA writers’ strike continues.