Daniel Radcliffe has reflected on a “surreal” experience he had on The Graham Norton Show, when Rihanna and Colin Farrell were his fellow guests.

The Harry Potter actor, 33, appeared on the BBC One talk show in 2010.

In a new reader interview inThe Guardian, the star has now talked about how, on the show, he sang Tom Lehrer’s 1959 song, “The Elements”, which lists all the chemical elements in the Periodic Table known at the time.

“My most surreal experience was sitting next to Rihanna and Colin Farrell on Graham Norton and doing the ‘Elements’ song,” he said.

“Now, I’m mortified. ‘You did the nerdiest thing possible next to two of the coolest people on the planet. What were you thinking?’ But doing that and [the 1999 rap song] ‘Alphabet Aerobics’ [on Jimmy Fallon] have both got me jobs.”

He added that singing “The Elements” was “one of the first things that brought me to Weird Al’s attention”, saying: “Sometimes doing something really nerdy on a chatshow will work out for you, years later.”

Radcliffe is portraying American singer Al Yankovic in a new biopic. Yankovic is famous for his parody versions of popular songs, such as the 1996 hit “Amish Paradise”, a humorous spoof of the Coolio track “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe as Madonna and Weird Al in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (The Roku Channel)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is released on 4 November on the Roku Channel and available on Roku devices, Sky Q and Now TV.

ReadThe Independent’s four-star review here.

Rihanna, meanwhile, has raised eyebrows this week after news emerged that Johnny Depp makes a cameo in her new Savage X Fenty show.