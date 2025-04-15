Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The X Factor contestant Danny Dearden, who appeared on the show in 2014, has died, aged 34.

The singer, who appeared on the ITV talent show in 2014, reached the Judges’ Houses stage of the competition, where he was mentored by the Spice Girls singer Mel B.

Dearden’s manager, Denise Beighton confirmed he had died in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (15 April), writing: “Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you're gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy.”

Despite impressing The X Factor judges with his rendition of “If You Love Me” by Brownstone in 2014, Dearden didn’t make it to the competition’s live shows as he was beaten out of the show by the likes of Jake Quickenden, and Jack Walton.

Nevertheless, the musician went on to have a successful career and amassed more than 15million streams on Spotify and was signed by Sentric Music in 2021.

Dearden’s most notable hit was as a featured artist on Michael Calfan’s “Could Be You”, which featured on the reality dating show Love Island. He also release singles including “Come Down” and “Different Kind of Love”.

Dearden’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, tributes to the singer were quickly shared in the comment section of Beighton’s Instagram post.

open image in gallery X Factor contestant Danny Dearden has died aged 34 ( Instagram/@dannydeardenuk )

“This is heartbreaking! Danny was a lovely soul,” musician Lewis Maxwell wrote.

Meanwhile, another person added: “What!?!? No!!! He was such a lovely gent. So so sorry for your loss D, this one is a big shock.”

A third person said of the shock announcement: “Devastating. I honestly can’t believe it.”