Danny Dearden death: X Factor contestant dies, aged 34
Singer was mentored by Mel B on the competition in 2014
The X Factor contestant Danny Dearden, who appeared on the show in 2014, has died, aged 34.
The singer, who appeared on the ITV talent show in 2014, reached the Judges’ Houses stage of the competition, where he was mentored by the Spice Girls singer Mel B.
Dearden’s manager, Denise Beighton confirmed he had died in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (15 April), writing: “Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you're gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy.”
Despite impressing The X Factor judges with his rendition of “If You Love Me” by Brownstone in 2014, Dearden didn’t make it to the competition’s live shows as he was beaten out of the show by the likes of Jake Quickenden, and Jack Walton.
Nevertheless, the musician went on to have a successful career and amassed more than 15million streams on Spotify and was signed by Sentric Music in 2021.
Dearden’s most notable hit was as a featured artist on Michael Calfan’s “Could Be You”, which featured on the reality dating show Love Island. He also release singles including “Come Down” and “Different Kind of Love”.
Dearden’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, tributes to the singer were quickly shared in the comment section of Beighton’s Instagram post.
“This is heartbreaking! Danny was a lovely soul,” musician Lewis Maxwell wrote.
Meanwhile, another person added: “What!?!? No!!! He was such a lovely gent. So so sorry for your loss D, this one is a big shock.”
A third person said of the shock announcement: “Devastating. I honestly can’t believe it.”
