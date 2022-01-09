Danny Dyer quits EastEnders after playing Mick Carter for nine years

Danny Dyer has quit EastEnders after a nine-year stint as Queen Vic pub landlord Mick Carter.

The actor, 44, has starred in the BBC soap since 2013. He made his debut as the son of Shirley Carter, played by Linda Henry (his character was first believed to be her brother). Dyer’s biggest moments as Mick over the last decade include dealing with his wife Linda’s (Kellie Bright) alcoholism and a sexual abuse storyline.

In more recent developments, Mick and Linda have split up, and Linda is currently taking a break from soap while actor Kellie is on maternity leave.

A spokesperson for the BBC show confirmed that Dyer would be leaving the soap’s fictional London borough of Walford when his contract ends later this year.

They told the Mail: “Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for, however we won’t be saying goodbye just yet as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford.”

Dyer has won three National Television Awards for Best Serial Drama performance for his role in EastEnders, in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

The Mirror has also reported that Dyer is set to appear in a new drama on Sky after he leaves EastEnders.

The Independent has contacted Dyer’s representatives for comment.

Aside from EastEnders, Dyer currently hosts the BBC quiz show The Wall. He has also presented the historical documentary Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family, after his episode of Who Do You Think You Are? went viral.