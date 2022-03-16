Danny John-Jules hits out at ‘filthy’ Strictly Come Dancing

Danny John-Jules has criticised Strictly Come Dancing, describing the popular dance series as “filthy” and “dirty”.

The Red Dwarf actor appeared on the series in 2018 partnered with Amy Dowden. He was accused of being a “bully” during his time on the show.

Appearing on the My Time Capsule podcast, John-Jules hit out at the show and refuted the allegations against him. “It’s a dirty show on that level,” he said. “On that level it’s a filthy show – it’s based on tabloid stories.”

He added: “The thing about Strictly is that it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going into a well-oiled machine which at that time was the biggest show on telly.”

John-Jules then accused the BBC of fabricating the bullying claims against him to generate more interest in the show: “Because I wasn’t giving them anything to chew on, they just went out there and made it up.”

He also said: “It’s baloney. Every word of it, baloney.” The BBC has previously denied the actor’s allegations that they made up stories about him.

Regarding the rumours that John-Jules bullied Dowden backstage, he said: “They came up with this cockamamie story about bullying basically – it was basically dog-whistling, that I was bullying my partner.”

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden got rave reviews. (PA)

John-Jules has denied the allegations previously saying that his relationship with Dowden was entirely “professional”.

He added: “I did everything truthfully and honestly and I wouldn’t do anything differently.”

The Independent have contacted the BBC for comment.