That 70s Show star Danny Masterson will stand trial for three counts of rape

Danny Masterson, best known for appearing on sitcom That 70s Show, will stand on trial for three counts of rape, a Los Angeles judge determined on Friday (21 May).

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo made the determination in the fourth day of a preliminary hearing where three women who took the stand to allege that Masterson raped them in 2001 and 2003.

Masterson is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted

More follows...