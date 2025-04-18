Daredevil: Born Again showrunner announces season two release date

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daredevil: Born Again season one may have only just concluded but showrunner Dario Scardapane has already confirmed when fans can expect to see season two.

The Marvel series has been a hit with Disney+ viewers who have been delighted to see Charlie Cox return as a blind lawyer turned vigilante, Matt Murdock. Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal have also reprised their roles as Wilson Fisk and The Punisher respectively.

The new show is a grittier continuation of the Daredevil Netflix show that ran from 2015 until 2018.

Although the dust is still settling on season one’s violent finale, Scardapane has announced to fans that they won’t have to wait too long for the next chapter.

In an Instagram post teasing the finale, Scardapane said: “It’s all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus.”

He ended the post by subtly adding: “And yeah, season 2 March 2026.”

In an interview with Marvel.com, executive producer Sana Amanat spoke positively about what has been shot on season two so far and suggested that viewers will see a “different kind of New York”.

She said: “It’s been great. We’ve been shooting a lot of crazy sequences. The crew is crushing it, and the action is nonstop. The backdrop is a little different. It’s still New York, but it’s a slightly different kind of New York.

“I’m very excited about the material we’ve been getting. I’ve been fangirling all week. We shot a really big sequence with Wilson Fisk this week, and I felt like a kid in a candy shop.”

Amanat added that season two will continue to deliver on many of the elements that fans enjoyed about season one.

“I’m very happy with the way season one ended up, especially considering all of the starts and stops,” she said.

“Ultimately, these actors are such incredible performers. You just have to trust them, and you know they’re going to give you the material that you need. We’re all fans, and we’re trying to do things that we feel are delivering on fan expectations.

“The last two episodes [of season one] for us were really about serving the fans and ourselves. There are some fun sequences that you are going to see, especially in the last episode. And season two will hopefully be even more fun.”