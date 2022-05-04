Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker wrote a song named after comedian which seemingly references the Hollywood Bowl
Comedian was tackled during a recent performance at the Hollywood venue
Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker Isaiah Lee previously wrote a song named after the comedian.
Chappelle was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles last night (3 May) when a man ran on stage and “lunged” at him.
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested and booked Lee with felony assault with a deadly weapon after he was reportedly armed with a replica gun “that can eject a knife blade” when discharged correctly.
Lee, an aspiring rapper professionally known as No_Name Trapper, has a verified Spotify profile that reveals a count of nearly 6,000 monthly listeners.
He released a song titled “Dave Chappelle” on his 2020 album Born & die in the trap.
The second track off of the album contains lyrics that seemingly reference the Hollywood Bowl, the location the incident took place.
“Walkin’ straight into da Bowl,” Lee raps in the first few lines of the song.
Following the attack, Chappelle joked that his attacker was a trans man, for which he has since been criticised by fans.
The comedian previously made headlines for his remarks about transgender people in his standup shows. In October, a civil rights organisation called for his last special, The Closer, to be removed from Netflix for “perpetuating violence” against trans people.
The Independent has reached out to Chappelle’s representative for comment.
