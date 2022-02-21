Some Netflix viewers have reacted angrily to news that Dave Chappelle is set to front four new comedy specials for the streaming site.

The comedian has been condemned by many fans for jokes in his recent stand-up specials aimed at transgender people, which critics have described as transphobic.

Chappelle’s comment that he is “team Terf” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) was the focus of particular criticism, and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.

On 18 February, Netflix announced that Chappelle will be hosting and producing a series of one-off specials focusing on veteran comedians, entitled Chappelle’s Home Team.

However, the news prompted a backlash on social media, with some people expressing outrage over the streaming service’s decision to continue working with Chappelle following the series of controversies.

Chappelle had previously claimed that he had been “cancelled”.

“Can everyone please shut the hell up about CaNcEl cUlTuRe now?????” wrote one person. “It’s not applicable, and it weirds me out how companies like Netflix and Spotify actively INVEST in these ‘controversial’ personalities. Everything’s all good as long as everyone keeps punching down, I guess.”

“If only Dave Chappelle hadn’t been cancelled, there’d be 6 new comedy specials. We have to stop this scourge of cancel culture,” quipped another.

Chappelle has fronted a number of stand-up specials for Netflix in the past (Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival)

“Don’t cancel Dave Chappelle,” wrote one person. “If you like him, go to his shows, support a transphobic artist til your heart’s content! But @netflix shouldn’t be giving him an INCREASINGLY LARGER PLATFORM to possibly say more bad things about the LGBT+ and trans people.”

“Doubling down on a bad decision @netflix .... so disappointing,” wrote another Twitter user.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.