Dave Grohl to read CBeebies bedtime story

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been announced as the latest celebrity to read a bedtime story on children’s channel CBeebies.

The rock star, who just released his new memoir, will entertain children with a CBeebies Bedtime Story based on the lyrics of The Beatles song, “Octopus’s Garden”.

Written by Ringo Starr and with illustrations by Ben Cort, the book follows five children on a magical journey through the Octopus’s garden.

It is the first of two stories Grohl has recorded for the pre-school channel. The first episode will air on Friday 8 October.

Grohl is the latest star to read a story for CBeebies, following in the footsteps of celebrities including Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Robbie Williams, Rege-Jean Page and Orlando Bloom.

His memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, was released via Simon and Schuster last week. It was written during the pandemic while the Foo Fighters were,unable to tour, and includes anecdotes about his childhood, his time in Nirvana, and other memories of his craziest and most poignant moments.