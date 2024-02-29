For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dave Myers, one-half of the Hairy Bikers, has died aged 66, his co-star Si King has announced.

“Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news,” King wrote in a statement shared to the official Hairy Bikers X account.

“Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

He continued: “I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

“May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon. Love Si.”

Myers first publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on his and King’s podcast, titled Agony Uncles, in May 2022.

He told listeners he would be taking a step back from filming and attending food festivals throughout the summer.

“Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now,” he said. “I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some I may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.”

The 65-year-old continued: “I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great.”

Si King and Dave Myers (BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast)

Myers’ working relationship with King began in 1995 when the pair met on the set of TV drama The Gambling Man when Myers was working as a a make-up artists, specialising in prosthetics.

The duomade their debut as the Hairy Bikers onThe Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004, and have presented numerous shows together over the years. These include The Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain in 2009, The Hairy Bikers' Cook Off in 2010 and The Hairy Bikers' Asian Adventure in 2014. The projects merged their love of cooking and motorcycles.

In a June 2023 interview with The Times, King revealed that Myers immediately called him after learning of the diagnosis.

“I was driving. I had to pull over,” he said, adding: “It’s so distressing. It’s very difficult to verbalise. There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope, you know, knowing my mate as I do.”

King called Myers “a scrapper” and “a fighter”, adding: “But there were certain points that I thought, ‘Where’s it going to go? What is happening to my friend?’”

He revealed that he stayed with Myers during his chemotherapy, which he says made his fellow chef “very, very, very unwell”.

King went on: “And it’s funny, you know, when you see somebody you love so much in so much distress, it’s very hard to know what to do. My character and personality is naturally, I just want to fix it. I just want to fix it. I get very distressed when I can’t.”

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died (BBC)

The pair recently reunited on-screen in an eight-part series titled The Hairy Bikers Go West, which saw them travel the west shores of Britain to experience a wide range of culinary surprises.

Speaking to The Mirror ahead of the new show, Myers said: “It’s unbelievable to be back. Every breath I take now is just refreshing and fabulous. It varies really what food I’ve been having.”

He called it “a huge step back to normality”.