Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eurythmics star Dave Stewart shocked the judges on American Idol as he made a surprise appearance alongside his daughter.

The musician, who is the other half of Annie Lennox’s pop duo, joined his daughter Kaya on stage as she auditioned for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie during Sunday (26 March) night’s episode.

Speaking in her pre-taped segment, Kaya, 23, explained that “music has been a part of my life since before I was even born”.

“When I was born, my dad was on tour, and I was going to shows when I was still in my mom’s tummy,” she said.

“The musician’s lifestyle has been something that’s just been a part of my life. There was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life. That was always going to be what I was going to do.”

Recommended

The judges looked shocked when Kaya introduced her father, with Perry calling him a “blast from the past”, while Richie pointed out that he and Dave had been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame together last year.

“It was an evening that we will never forget,” he said. “Just to have you with your daughter, I think, is so cool.”

The pair then performed an original song they wrote together titled “This Tattoo”, with Dave saying that the experience was “much more difficult” than joining the Hall of Fame.

Kaya received praise from the judges, with all three voting to send her through.

“We’re probably going to be a little bit more nitpicky with you because you’re good and also you understand it and you know the business and the business is real,” Perry told her.