Hollyoaks actor rushed to hospital after waking up in ‘absolute agony’

A Hollyoaks actor has sought immediate hospital treatment after waking up in agonising pain.

The Channel 4 star, 41, shared photographs of himself hooked up to hospital equipment to social media as he received emergency care for the health scare.

David Ames, who played the headteacher Carter Shepherd in the much-loved series from 2023 to 2024, is also known for playing Dominic Copeland in medical drama Holby City.

Writing on Instagram, alongside a picture of his arm attached to monitors, he said: “Waking up in absolute agony with possible kidney stones is not how I planned to start my day…but here we are!”

Kidney stones are caused by high levels of calcium, oxalate, and phosphorus in urine. These minerals are normally found in urine and don’t cause problems at low levels. However, dehydration and diet can cause build-ups.

The condition is a common problem affecting more than one in 10 people, according to the NHS, which says they can develop in one or both kidneys and usually affect people between the ages of 30-60.

Kidney stones can be extremely painful, and may lead to complications, including kidney infections or the kidney not working properly. While stones often pass naturally, some people require surgical intervention for removal.

open image in gallery David Ames on Hollyoaks ( Channel 4 )

Ames remained in high spirits despite the intense pain he was experiencing and shared a picture of some lubricant jelly alongside the joke: “Didn’t even buy me a drink…”

The soap star didn’t specify how long he spent in hospital but later the same day thanked his followers for supporting his fundraising efforts for Breast Cancer Now in the forthcoming London Marathon.

“I’m so moved by your messages of support and donations,” he said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

It comes after TV host and author Richard Osman underwent emergency surgery due to a case of kidney stones last month.

“It is the single most painful thing that has ever happened to me. The doctors kept saying it's more painful than childbirth but I'm not sure I can buy that,” he said.

open image in gallery Ames revealed he rushed to hospital after waking up in agony with kidney stones ( Instagram )

Expressing his gratitude to NHS staff, Osman said: “It was unbelievably painful but thank you to everyone at Charing Cross Hospital who were so great. I was having liquid morphine and it didn't touch the sides.

“Then I had an op and they took it out. So I have the absolute joy of not being in pain.”

Following the procedure, doctors told Osman to drink more water to prevent future stone formation. “That I can do,” Osman said. “No major lifestyle changes, just drink more water.”