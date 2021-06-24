David Archuleta on struggling to come out: ‘I think I was a lot more scared before’

American Idol alum David Archuleta opened up about his experience after coming out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 30-year-old singer revealed on Wednesday’s (23 June) episode of Good Morning America that he feels relieved knowing that he doesn’t have to “hide” his identity anymore.

“I think I was a lot more scared before,” he told ABC News’ Steve Osunsami. “Because I always felt there was something that I had to keep to myself. There’s so much relief to not feel like you have to hide a part of yourself, like a secret.”

“I’ve had to learn how to love myself even though I don’t understand why I am the way I am, but to learn that that’s how God has created me, and I have to discover that,” he continued on GMA, revealing that he hasn’t dated a man.

He also described that the path of accepting his sexuality hasn’t been an easy one for him.

He said: “I was praying like, ‘God, you can do all things, you’re a God of miracles, I know you’ve allowed the blind to see and you (allowed) the dead to rise again.’”

“I’d say, ‘Please take these feelings away from me, because I don’t want to feel things that I shouldn’t, I don’t want to feel things that would be wrong.’” he added.

“There are so many millions of other people who’ve gone through the same thing of me where they’ve tried to change who they are,” he said.

This news comes after Archuleta’s Instagram post, where he describes the story of coming out to his family in 2014 and having similar feelings for both genders.

“I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I’m not sure about my own sexuality,” he wrote. “I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.”

He explained how he doesn’t have as many “sexual desires” and “urges” as most people. “There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+,” he wrote.

He continued: “For people who don’t really understand how feelings outside of just being heterosexual can be possible and okay I just plead that you be more understanding to people who experience and struggle with things that you may not experience and understand yourself.”

“If other people choose to live differently than what you’ve been raised to believe is right, please have compassion because it’s most likely been an exhausting journey for them to be okay with the feelings they have and never have been able to change,” he added.