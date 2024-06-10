David Beckham fans call for BBC to give footballer his own gardening show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham fans have called for the BBC to give the footballer his own gardening show.

The former England captain, 49, shared a video of himself planting a Queen of Sweden rose shrub in the garden of his £6m Cotswolds farmhouse on Sunday (9 June).

Filmed by his wife Victoria, 50, the clip shows Beckham wearing jeans and a flat cap as he shovels soil to make way for the shrub. In the caption to his Instagram post, the footballer dubbed himself “gardener Dave”.

This is not the first time that Beckham has shown off his green thumb. His gardening posts have garnered over one million likes, with fans telling the star that he is the “gardening influencer we never knew we needed”.

Victoria has also previously shared footage of David feeding the chickens that they keep on the grounds of their expansive countryside home.

“Up next on BBC four, Gardening with Becks,” fantasised one fan. “Can we have a reality show of you and Victoria just gardening?” another asked.

Other followers heralded Beckham’s gardening posts as their “favourite content on social media”, and thanked the footballer for “being positive and making the world a better place”.

Last week, Beckham revealed that his friendship with King Charles flourished due to their mutual love of beekeeping.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player met with King Charles at his Highgrove home last month, after he was named a King’s Foundation ambassador.

He said: “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips.”

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature,” Beckham said of his new role.

Beckham’s passion for beekeeping began during lockdown, which he spent at the family’s Cotswolds home where he built a hive in the garden.

On World Bee Day last year, Beckham uploaded an Instagram video showing him working on a beehive. In another post, he is pictured next to a hive alongside the caption: “Be kind & they will be calm.”

In the Netflix documentary Beckham, which documents Victoria and David’s lives and careers, the couple have a playful argument about what their freshly produced honey should be called.

“There’s a bit of an argument in the house at the moment. I think it should be Golden Bees. Victoria likes DBee’z Sticky Stuff,” he told cameras.