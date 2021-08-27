David Duchovny has opened up about an alleged encounter with the Church of Scientology.

The X Files star described attending “auditing” procedures held by the organisation while he was attending a friend’s wedding at the Church’s Celebrity Centre in Los Angeles.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Duchovny claimed: “They made a play for me. I did squeeze the cans and I did a session on the E-meter, and I realised immediately, because they’re asking very personal questions, that they were gathering information that I didn’t want to give out to a stranger.

“So, the session didn’t go well. I didn’t play by the rule, and I never went back.”

Duchovny said that the wedding he was attending was that of his friend, actor Jason Beghe. The Melrose Place star was allegedly a member of the Church of Scientology at the time.

“He only ‘recruited’ me in the sense of saying, ‘This is great, and I think you should try it,’ not anything harder than that,” recalled Duchovny.

Beghe has since left the organisation and has spoken out in criticism of it following his departure.

The Independent has contacted a representative of the Church of Scientology for comment.