David Duchovny says he’s not ruled out an X-Files return

David Duchovny has opened up about a possible X-Files return.

The actor, who played FBI agent Fox Mulder on the long-running show for nine seasons, said that while his co-star Gillian Anderson (who played Dana Scully) may have ruled out a return, he has not.

Speaking to The Guardian, Duchovny said: “I know what Gillian said, but there’s no reason for me to say anything like that.

“Maybe she said it just so that people would stop asking her. But for me, life is life: I don’t know anything about what’s coming, I don’t just say no to things like that. It’s not how I function.”

He also reflected on playing the character of Mulder over 25 years, a role that spanned the entire show, two feature films and a two-season reboot, which happened five years ago.

When asked if he ever tired of playing Mulder, Duchovny said: “Oh, no... What was interesting when we went back to do like the reboot seasons, was how daunting it was at first. How do I do this guy again? Who is this guy? He was a bit lost to me at first. But then I thought, well, now he’s older. He’s different. And so am I. So it’s not like trying to do the same thing.”

Mulder and Scully (Press)

Earlier this year, Anderson and Duchovny shared a photograph together, with X-Files fans convinced it meant a reunion might happen.

The pair were snapped along with Anderson’s dog, Stella. “Stella made a new friend today. @davidduchovny,” wrote The Crown star in an Instagram post that has since received almost 400,000 likes.

Anderson and Duchovny starred together on the popular sci-fi series from 1993 to 2002, after which they reunited for two follow-up seasons in 2016 and 2018.

Anderson – who also stars in Netflix’s Sex Education – previously won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as Agent Scully in the original series.

Duchovny received four nominations for his role in The X-Files but only took home the award once in 1997.