David Harbour says becoming a stepfather to Lily Allen’s children changed his life

David Harbour has revealed that becoming a stepfather to British singer Lily Allen’s two daughters has transformed his life.

Speaking to Stephen Boss, a guest host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 46-year-old Stranger Things actor said: “They’re British and I’m this cheese-fed American man and they really do like the fact they have an extra jungle gym.”

“They crawl all over me, they make it their job to try to hurt me as much as they can. My lower back is destroyed,” he said while telling Boss how much he’s loving the experience.

The 46-year-old Stranger Things actor wed the “Somewhere Only We Know” singer at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 2020.

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, with who she shares daughters Ethel and Marnie.

“I have never experienced this kind of - I was always a single guy, who has been a bachelor for a long time, I’ve been an artist, I wanted to travel the world and do my work,” the actor who is set to star in MCU’s Black Widow said.

“I never really wanted to have kids. And I get it now, why everybody has kids. Because it’s kind of like the meaning of life, you pass the torch to these other individuals,” he added.

Admitting that having kids is a love like no other, the actor said “you love them more than you could ever love yourself, and I never thought that was possible with anyone, I love myself a lot.”

“But it’s such a beautiful thing. My heart is just broken wide open and I have a new love I never had,” he said.

The actor also revealed that one of his stepdaughters is a Stranger Things fan, but she wasn’t impressed by her stepdad’s role in the series.“Everybody likes all the other characters, they don’t really like you,” he recalls her saying.