David Hasselhoff’s 70th birthday party turns into Baywatch reunion

David Hasselhoff celebrated his 70th birthday with several of his Baywatch co-stars.

The actor reached the milestone age on Sunday (17 July), and held a party at a restaurant and bar in Calabasas, California.

Hasselhoff played Mitch Buchannon in the series from its start in 1989 to the penultimate season, which aired in 2000. During that time, he appeared in two Baywatch films: Baywatch the Movie: Forbidden Paradise (1995) and Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay (1998).

He reprised the role of Mitch for another film, Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, in 2003.

Co-stars Kelly Packard Privet and David Chokachi were in attendance at Hasselhoff’s party.

Packard Privet, who played April Giminski, shared an Instagram photo of herself alongside the actor, writing: “Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend!

“One of my hero’s turned 70 today! You will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man! I am so happy we could celebrate with you!! And as always good to see all my cast mates and friends.”

Meanwhile, Chokachi, who played Cody Madison, added: “Great celebrating @davidhasselhoff 70th, he’s such an amazing human being with so much love to share with the world . So many great adventures shared with this guy! Much love!”

David Hasselhoff and his ‘Baywatch’ co-star Kelly Packard Privet (Instagram)

Hasselhoff himself wrote: “I’m in the 70s club now. Happy birthday to me see you all soon.”

Also in attendance were Parker Stevenson, who played Craig Pomeroy. and Jeremy Jackson, who played Hasselhoff’s on-screen son Hobie.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @davidhasselhoff,” Jackson wrote, adding: “My TV Dad, my childhood IDOL, my acting/music/showmanship mentor and my dear friend and true life big brother.

“Happy 70th ya handsome legend you! Thanks for bringing our friends together for many years and here is to MANY MORE!”