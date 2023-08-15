Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Jason has given an update on his health after being forced to delay an Only Fools and Horses convention.

The sitcom star, who played Derek “Del Boy” Trotter on the long-running BBC series, was scheduled to attend a convention alongside a number of his co-stars this October.

However, the event has had to be pushed back three months while Jason, 83, recovers from surgery.

He told his fans on his Facebook page: “I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools and Horses Convention.

“Unfortunately I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted. I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one!

He continued: “And don’t worry it’s not being supplied by Monkey Harris, it’ll be the pukka gear.”

While never being seen in the series, Monkey Harris was often mentioned as a seller of dodgy goods.

“I really hope everyone will be able to make the new date (January 13th and 14th )and we can all have something cushty to look forward to!” Jason added, calling the events “such an enjoyable celebration for myself and the rest of the Only Fools cast”.

He said: “It is such a privilege to meet so many of you, but I want to do it with the smile on my face I always have had.”

Jason starred in the John Sullivan-created series from its first episode in 1981 through to its final episode – a Christmas special – in 2003. There were 64 episodes in total.

It’s unknown what other stars will appear at the Only Fools convention in Milton Keynes in January, but earlier this month, Gwyneth Strong (Cassandra), Tessa Peake-Jones (Raquel) and Andy Gill (Tony Angelino), participated in an on-stage Q&A. Gill recreated his famous “Cwying” scene to applause from the audience.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Lyndhurst, who played Del’s brother, Rodney, will appear as one of the lead stars in the forthcoming Frasier reboot.

Kelsey Grammer, who plays the lead role, became “great, great friends” with Lyndhusrt while performing together in a production ofMan of La Mancha on London’s West End in 2019.

The actor told The Independent in June 2023 that the new reboot “may even be funnier” than the original.