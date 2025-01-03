Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

David Schwimmer has recounted a “genuinely terrifying” moment while shooting an episode of Friends when his co-star Matt LeBlanc was injured and rushed to hospital.

The Friends star rose to fame on the much-loved Nineties sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and LeBlanc.

Speaking in a new interview, Schwimmer recalled that during a live taping of the show, LeBlanc’s character Joey was supposed to pretend to fall, but instead the actor accidentally dislocated his shoulder.

“During the live taping of the show, [Matt LeBlanc] is supposed to do a kind of a pratfall, and he actually dislocated his shoulder,” Schwimmer told Entertainment Tonight.

“He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out.”

Schwimmer remembered “immediately turning to the camera like, ‘Cut, cut, cut’”.

“That was genuinely frightening. You could see how badly hurt he was. And we had to stop filming that night, obviously, and he went to hospital,” the actor said. “That was scary.”

The actor has a starring role in the forthcoming second season of Disney+ and Hulu’s horror anthology revival Goosebumps, which will mark Schwimmer’s first time in a horror-comedy.

open image in gallery ‘Friends’ stars Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer ( Getty Images )

The Madagascar actor recently revealed a brutal decision he had to make during his early career when he turned down a role in Barry Sonnenfeld and Steven Spielberg’s Men in Black, because he had already signed up to direct a film for Miramax.

Men in Black would eventually star Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in the role originally offered to Schwimmer.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Schwimmer admitted that if he had taken the role, it would have made him a “movie star”.

“My summer window from Friends was four months,” Schwimmer said. “I had a four-month hiatus and Men in Black was going to shoot exactly when I was going to direct this film with my company. And of course, it was an amazing opportunity…However, my theatre company and that relationship with all those people would probably have ended,” the actor.

His directing debut Since You’ve Been Gone was downgraded from theatrical release to premiering on ABC in 1998. Meanwhile, Men in Black turned Smith into one of the world’s biggest stars.

open image in gallery ‘Friends’ stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc ( NBC )

“You have to follow your gut. You have to follow your heart,” Schwimmer reflected.

“I’m really aware, whatever 20 years later maybe more, [Men in Black] would have made me a movie star. If you look at the success of that film and that franchise, my career would have taken a very different trajectory.”