David Schwimmer breaks silence to pay heartbreaking tribute to Matthew Perry

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David Schwimmer is the latest Friends star to pay tribute to his castmate Matthew Perry, who died last month.

Schwimmer played Ross in the much-loved sitcom, while Perry played the wise-cracking Chandler.

On Wednesday (15 November), he shared an image of them together in character during a rare flashback episode, at the same time as his co-star Jennifer Aniston also shared a touching tribute.

In the caption, Schwimmer paid tribute to his friend and colleague’s comedic skills, as well as his warmth.

“Matty, thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” Schwimmer began.“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

He continued: “And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

One of Chandler’s running

This is a breaking story, more to follow.