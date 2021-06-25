Natalie Imbruglia has reacted to ex-boyfriend David Schwimmer’s confession that he had a “crush” on Jennifer Aniston.

On last month’s Friends reunion special, Schwimmer and Aniston admitted to having romantic feelings for one another during their time on the series.

Speaking on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show recently, the “Torn” singer addressed speculation that Schwimmer’s “crush” may have overlapped with their relationship.

Host Kyle Sandilands asked her: “Were you wondering if there was a crossover?”

“I thought that too,” said Imbrulia. “No, I’m joking.”

When asked during which season of Friends that she and Schwimmer dated, Imbruglia said that she couldn’t remember as it “was such a long time ago”.

The pair reportedly dated in 1996, which would have been during season two of the hit sitcom.

The 46-year-old, however, did recall visiting the Friends set during their relationship.

(Bei/Shutterstock)

She said: “I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice.

“I wasn’t paying attention to whether they were giving each other ‘little looks’ over my shoulder. I don’t know if that was happening. I’m okay with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago.”

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Aniston clarified again that she and Schwimmer never acted on their feelings for one another.

When asked by host Howard Stern why she didn’t “bang” her co-star, Aniston replied: “He was lovely, David was great. We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked.”

The 52-year-old added: “But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me.”