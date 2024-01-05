Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Soul, the musician who appeared in TV series Starsky & Hutch, has died, aged 80.

Soul’s wife Helen Snell confirmed the news in a statement on Friday 5 January, writing that he had died following a “valiant battle for life” while surrounded by his loving family.

The statement read: “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday (4 January) after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

“His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

The US-born TV star was best known for his role in the well-loved crime show, playing Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson from 1975 to 1979.

Soul, who starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser as Detective Dave Starsky in the 1970s US TV series, was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force, and The Yellow Rose.

He and Glaser reprised their roles in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

He also enjoyed success as a singer, earning hits with songs including “Don’t Give Up on Us“ and “Silver Lady“, which went to No 1 in the UK charts.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, on 28 August 1943, Soul’s mother was a teacher and his father was a Lutheran minister.

After he graduated from Washington High School in South Dakota, Soul attended the Augustana College – where his father Dr Richard W Solberg also taught history and political science – for two years.

The family then relocated to Mexico City, where he studied at the University of Americas for one year. It was during that time that Soul learnt to play the guitar and decided to pursue a newfound passion for music.

He began his acting career on the stage in the Sixties, after he became a founding member of the Firehouse Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Soul moved to Los Angeles in 1966 and earned a number of guest-roles in shows on TV. including Streets of San Francisco, before his breakthrough came with Starsky & Hutch.

The show’s ending coincided with the start of a more difficult period in Soul’s life in the Eighties.

In 1980, he was jailed and ordered to attend therapy for alcoholism after his third wife, Patti Carnel Sherman, ex-wife of Bobby Sherman and his Here Come the Brides co-star, complained he attacked her while she was pregnant.

Soul has been married five times and has six children, including five sons and one daughter.

He married Snell in June 2010, following an eight-year relationship which began when Soul was working in the British theatrical production Deathtrap.

Soul also played the lead role in the West End play Jerry Springer: The Opera, and appeared in British TV dramas Holby City and Dalziel and Pascoe.

He was also a guest competitor on the BBC’s Top Gear during the show’s second season, when it was hosted by Jeremy Clarkson.

Notably, Soul broke the Reasonably-Priced Car’s gearbox twice during his appearance.

Soul previously admitted money had been tight after he sold his 7.5 per cent share of the rights to Starsky & Hutch for around $100,000 (£54,000) before the show became an international hit.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Soul said: “You don’t cry over spilt money. I don’t have a lot of cash on hand, but I have enough to live on.

“There are a lot of things I’d like to do, but, mostly, when I leave this place I want my wife to be OK.”

He described his wife Snell as “my life”, adding: “I want that our love continues to fulfil her, wherever and for ever. She’s an incredible woman, a truly wonderful person.

“I’m a lucky guy.”