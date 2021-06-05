David Tennant warms Doctor Who fans’ hearts with ‘beautiful’ Billie Piper praise

David Tennant has warmed the hearts of Doctor Who fans with his recent praise of Billie Piper.

The Scottish actor played the Time Lord from 2005 to 2010, during which time he co-starred with Piper, who played companion Rose Tyler.

Since then, Piper’s career has gone from strength to strength, and saw a recent resurgence thanks to the hit TV show I Hate Suzie, which she co-created with Lucy Prebble, and her directorial debut Rare Beasts. She starred in both.

Speaking to Radio Times, Tennant praised Piper for “finding a place for herself in the creative community where all her multiple skills can be utilised”.

He said: “Someone who I knew to be so extraordinary being allowed to do that on telly, unfettered and uncensored – it was a joy to behold, and now she’s got a feature film.

“To see someone you know and love have that moment is extraordinary.”

Naturally, Doctor Who fans couldn’t get enough of Tennant’s comments, expressing their happiness on Twitter.

“David Tennant continuing his Billie Piper fan club duties, I see,” one person wrote, with another stating: “What a beautiful thing to say.”

One fan asked: “Is there a bigger Billie Piper fan than David Tennant???”

David Tennant and Billie Piper co-starred in ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC)

Tennant recently said he felt “stupid” marrying the daughter of a fellow Doctor Who star.

In 2011, the actor married Georgia Moffett, who is the daughter of Peter Davison.

Davison played the fifth incarnation of the Time Lord from 1981 to 1984.