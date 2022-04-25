David Tennant has given the perfect response to rumours that he will be returning to Doctor Who.

With Jodie Whittaker’s tenure as the Time Lord set to come to an end after one final special episode – which is scheduled for release in Autumn 2022 – there has been huge speculation over who will replace the actor.

Tennant previously starred as the Tenth Doctor, joining the show in 2005 and leaving in 2010 after three seasons. He was replaced by Matt Smith.

Rumours are circulating that the Scottish star may return to the show as an entirely new iteration of the Doctor.

During a recent appearance on a panel at the Spring Edition of German Comic Con – a video of which was shared to YouTube by a user named Julbesu, via Cinemablend – Tennant neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

“I’ve been asked a version of this question for the last 20 years and I’ve learned through bitter experience that there’s not any point in even answering it because whatever I say is spun by whoever wants to hear it,” he said.

“So there’s no point in me denying it, there’s no point in me confirming it, there’s no point in me fudging it.”

The 51-year-old continued: “Whatever I say will become whatever the internet wants it to be. I mean, it would be quite a weird idea, and it’s not something you’d necessarily expect from Doctor Who. So, I’m not going to try and give you more than that because what’s the point?”

(BBC)

If Tennant is indeed taking up the mantle from Whittaker, he will be rejoining at an exciting time, with former showrunner Russell T Davies returning to the series as head writer in 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Other actors rumoured to take over from Whittaker include It’s A Sin star Lydia West, Michael Sheen, Olly Alexander, and Omari Douglas.

You can find a full list of the stars bookies believe could be the next Time Lord here.